Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $88,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 187,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.76. 7,022,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $323.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

