Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $498.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

