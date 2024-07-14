Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 139.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $140.64 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

