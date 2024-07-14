Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71.58

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

