Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HIE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIE. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

