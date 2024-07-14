Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Position Boosted by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

