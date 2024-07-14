Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

