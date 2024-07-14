Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.13.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after acquiring an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $53,096,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.