Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.98

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.98 and traded as high as $197.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $196.60, with a volume of 652 shares trading hands.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $725.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.