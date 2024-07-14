Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $24.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $855.67. 513,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,998. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $876.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

