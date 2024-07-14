Morgan Stanley Cuts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $445.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $381.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $343.36 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.73.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

