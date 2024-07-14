Motorsport Games’ (MSGM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Motorsport Games Stock Performance
Shares of MSGM opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Motorsport Games
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.