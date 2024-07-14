Motorsport Games’ (MSGM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of MSGM opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

