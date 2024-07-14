Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Citigroup

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NBR stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $141.47. The company has a market cap of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.