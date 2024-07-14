Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $101.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Natera Trading Up 0.7 %

NTRA stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,601.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,770 shares of company stock worth $20,023,161. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

