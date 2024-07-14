National Bank Financial Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. Desjardins raised their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

TSE NPI opened at C$24.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.29. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

