National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.7 days.
National Bank of Greece Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of National Bank of Greece stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.30.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
