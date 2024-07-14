National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.7 days.

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of National Bank of Greece stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

