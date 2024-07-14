Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Net One Systems has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $16.87.
About Net One Systems
