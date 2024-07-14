Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Net One Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Net One Systems has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

About Net One Systems

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

