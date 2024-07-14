New South Capital Management Inc. Has $15.17 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after buying an additional 216,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Up 1.6 %

HOLX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. 1,694,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

