New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 784,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,116. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

