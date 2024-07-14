New South Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 368,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.