New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,556 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $253,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $58,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 89.0% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 272.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. 570,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.