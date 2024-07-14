New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,211 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,211 shares during the period. Kforce makes up 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.67% of Kforce worth $36,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 487.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 7.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

