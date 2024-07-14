Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

NWL opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.