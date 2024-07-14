Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.00.

Shares of NGT opened at C$64.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$65.43.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

