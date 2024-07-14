NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NEXON Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEXOY stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. NEXON has a 1-year low of C$14.73 and a 1-year high of C$22.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.23.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

