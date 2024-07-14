NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNAVW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 86,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. NextNav has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

