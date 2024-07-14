NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NextNav Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NNAVW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 86,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. NextNav has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.99.
NextNav Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.