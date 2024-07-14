NFT Market Cap Hits $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.37 or 1.00011879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00067360 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

