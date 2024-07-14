NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,246.34 or 1.00013032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00067728 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

