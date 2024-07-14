NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.4 days.

NGK Insulators Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGKIF remained flat at $13.38 during midday trading on Friday. NGK Insulators has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

