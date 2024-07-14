NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.4 days.
NGK Insulators Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NGKIF remained flat at $13.38 during midday trading on Friday. NGK Insulators has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.
NGK Insulators Company Profile
