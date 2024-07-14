Nicholas Pillar Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pillar bought 2,000,000 shares of Milton Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500,000 ($1,921,352.63).
Milton Capital Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of LON:MII opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.95. Milton Capital Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Milton Capital Company Profile
