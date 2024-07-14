Nicholas Pillar Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pillar bought 2,000,000 shares of Milton Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500,000 ($1,921,352.63).

Milton Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:MII opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.95. Milton Capital Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Milton Capital Company Profile

Milton Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on one or more acquisitions in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, asset acquisition, scheme of arrangement, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

