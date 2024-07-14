NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,825. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

