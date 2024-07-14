Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.23. 9,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.93. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.