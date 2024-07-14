Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 102.6% in June

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $28.41.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
