Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

