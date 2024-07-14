NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $202.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

