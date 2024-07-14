NTV Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 55,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,857,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

