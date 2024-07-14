NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. 331,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

