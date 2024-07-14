NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 175,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,333. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

