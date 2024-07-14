NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,415. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $248.93.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

