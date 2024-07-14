Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NEA opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

