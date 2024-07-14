Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
JFR opened at $8.84 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
