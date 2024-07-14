Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $89,576.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,095,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,547,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $566,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

