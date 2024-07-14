Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.57.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
