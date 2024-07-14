NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Benchmark from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,744,590 shares of company stock valued at $446,110,085 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.