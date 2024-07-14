Nvwm LLC Acquires 250 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,817. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.