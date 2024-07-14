Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. 56,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,893. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

