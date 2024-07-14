Nvwm LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

GS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $483.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.