Nvwm LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,756. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $186.52 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

