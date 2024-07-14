NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $275.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Argus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.24.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $280.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.43. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.