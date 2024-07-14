Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Okta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $3,324,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,430 shares of company stock worth $5,619,337. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

