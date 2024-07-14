Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $128,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

ODFL stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.22. 1,876,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,886. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

